Canberra Raiders fans based in the ACT have been dealt a huge blow on the eve of the club’s preliminary final with news they will not be allowed to enter Queensland to attend the game.

Anyone travelling from the ACT into NSW over the past two weeks are not permitted to enter Queensland as a result of border closures to NSW residents due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It mean the Raiders supporters who attended last weeks semi-final victory over the Sydney Roosters will not be permitted to attend the Grand Final qualifier.

If the Raiders can upset Melbourne their fans will be lucky enough to be permitted to attend the Grand Final.

Raiders CEO Don Furner told the Sydney Morning Herald the club and its supporters were aware of the risk of attending the SCG prior to the game.

“There’s a direct open border between Queensland and ACT, but not between NSW. Because we went into NSW we are now done and dusted,” Furner told the Herald.

“It’s unfortunate but it is what it is. We knew that. We’ve still got a good fan base in Brisbane. I’m sure they’ll all get out there.

“Unfortunately for those loyal fans who travelled from Canberra down the highway and made a lot of noise at the SCG the other night, unfortunately they can’t go either.

“Hopefully they will be back at ANZ Stadium the following week if we can get through to the grand final.

“We all knew before the Roosters game that we wouldn’t be able to go to Queensland if we won, and that’s okay. Hopefully we’ll all be there together the following week.”