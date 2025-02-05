The Canberra Raiders have launched a partnership with the Brumbies to commemorate Anzac weekend during the 2025 NRL and Super Rugby season.

Both teams have been drawn to play home games during the round, with the Raiders to clash with the Dolphins on Sunday, April 27, and the Brumbies to host the Wellington-based Hurricanes on Saturday, April 26.

The two teams based in Canberra both share GIO Stadium, and the Raiders revealed on Tuesday that fans could purchase a single ticket and attend both games.

Tickets to attend both fixtures will start from just $20.

Raiders CEO Don Furner pointed to Canberra's history with ANZAC Day, where major commemorations are held.

"Canberra has always been synonymous with ANZAC Day and people who are in Canberra for the long weekend can take part in things like the dawn service at the War Memorial or other special events across the weekend, and then come along to two great football matches," Furner said.

"The ANZAC weekend fixture is something our club always enjoys hosting and I know we put a lot of effort into the game day to make sure we celebrate and commemorate those who have served and continue to serve.

"This ticket offer gives people the opportunity to attend both the Raiders on the Sunday afternoon, but also the Brumbies on Saturday night at one great price."

The Raiders, who have been in the mix for finals in recent years, could be at a crucial juncture come Round 8 pending the start of their season, with big selection questions to be answered by coach Ricky Stuart and his staff over the first half of the season.

Canberra's travel schedule also limits their games in Canberra during the first half of the year, with only a Round 2 game against the Broncos and a Round 5 game against the Sharks to be played in the city before Round 8.

Their other games will see Round 1 in Las Vegas against the Warriors, Round 3 at Brookvale against the Sea Eagles, Round 4 in Townsville against the Cowboys, Round 6 in Darwin against the Eels, and Round 7 on the Gold Coast against the Titans, marking a tricky start to the year for the green machine.

Round 8 could prove a big moment for the Raiders though, with it being the first of three in four home games.