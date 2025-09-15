The Canberra Raiders have denied claims that the club's fans made inappropriate and offensive comments about the daughter of Brisbane Broncos superstar fullback Reece Walsh.

Sent to the sin bin following a headbutt to Hudson Young, Walsh entered into a fiery exchange with the crowd at the nation's capital.

This saw him flip the bird, use a money signal and stick out his tongue as he exited the field by walking down the tunnel.

While his response was reviewed by the NRL Match Review Committee, which resulted in a fine, Today Show host Karl Stefanovic made claims on Monday morning that Raiders fans had made comments about Walsh's daughter.

“I'm hearing this morning that the crowd was yelling stuff out about Reece's daughter, so that is horrendous in its own way,” Stefanovic said.

Canberra Raiders CEO Don Furner responded to the claims on Monday morning.

“Broncos' PR machine going into overdrive as usual," Furner told foxsports.com.au.

“I was standing in the tunnel when he left the field. It was so loud nobody could have heard a word."

“I wasn't aware of that. That's the first time I've heard of that kind of content being delivered towards Reece, and that's terrible," Queensland coach Billy Slater said on the television broadcast.

“Like seriously, why would you say stuff like that?

“He wears his heart on his sleeve, and it's an emotional game. He probably shouldn't have done what he did.

“I don't think there was anything too much in the incidents. Hopefully, they still get to play in that preliminary final, but those rulings will come down today.”