The Canberra Raiders have locked in the long-term future of Matt Timoko, confirming that he will be with the club until at least the end of 2025.

Timoko was already with the club for the next two seasons, but has agreed to an improved deal which will see him going nowhere for another season on top of the current deal.

The Raiders' centre has been an excellent performer for the green machine this year, playing all 24 regular season games.

He came into the season with doubts over whether he would hold a spot in the side, with rumours of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's move to the centres, Harley Smith-Shields' form and the battle with Sebastian Kris, while Jarod Croker was also pushing for inclusion.

Instead however, Smith-Shields suffered a season-ending injury before a ball had been kicked, Nick Cotric found his home on the wing, and Nicoll-Klokstad entered a battle for the fullback jumper with Xavier Savage.

Timoko, in his 24 games, has scored 8 tries, assisted another 5 and made 67 tackle breaks as he now gears up for the finals series.

Raiders' CEO Don Furner said Timoko was a great example of the sort of player the Raiders wanted to build the club off.

“Matt’s another great example of a young player who made the move to the Raiders at a young age and has taken his opportunity at NRL level,” Furner said.

“He has been one of the big improvers in the team this year and has played in all the Raiders NRL matches so far this season.

“We’re thrilled to have Matt secured until the end of the 2025 season and he joins a number of our next generation of players who have also re-signed with the club.”

Timoko will line up in the centres on Saturday for the Raiders against the Melbourne Storm in an elimination final.