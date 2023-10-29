The Canberra Raiders are reportedly close to finalising a new deal before November 1 with young forward Ata Mariota to keep him at the club.

The club has been busy when it comes to contract negotiations as of late, having re-signed a total of 12 players this year and recently confirmed the signing of Kaeo Weekes from the Manly Sea Eagles.

If Mariota does re-sign with the Raiders, he will join the likes of Corey Horsburgh, Hudson Young and Chevy Stewart, who agreed to new deals in 2023.

Per The Canberra Times, the Canberra Raiders are finalising the last details of a two-year contract extension for young prop Ata Mariota.

Off-contract at the end of the 2024 season, the new deal will see him remain in the nation's capital until at least the end of the 2026 season. The news also comes as he is free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 - two days away.

Having made his NRL debut in the 2022 season, Mariota appeared in 16 first-grade games this season, which included being used in the starting front row on four occasions.

Mainly playing limited minutes (10 to 25 minutes) coming off the interchange, the youngster's stats for last season include one try, 14 tackle busts, 355.8 post-contact metres, 981 total running metres and 249 tackles, at an efficiency of 94.7 per cent.

Regarded as a prospect for the future, he will likely find himself back again in first grade next season and will be eager to cement his spot in the starting front row fully - considering Josh Papalii is nearing retirement.

