The Canberra Raiders have confirmed the re-signing of outside back Savelio Tamale on a two-year extension.

Already contracted for 2026, the former St George Illawarra Dragons junior who moved to the Raiders ahead of 2025 will now remain in the nation's capital until at least the end of 2028.

It's a key re-signing for the Raiders, with Tamale slotting straight onto the wing in a high-flying team this year, where he has scored 6 tries in 14 games and averaged over 150 metres per game.

Those numbers are currently on hold as he nurses an injury, but he is due to be back before the run into the finals, and Tamale said it was an easy decision to re-sign with the Green Machine.

"The club has been unreal since the first day I got here, it really does feel like home now," Tamale said in a club statement confirming his re-signing.

"It didn't take long for it to feel like home because of all the people around me, all the staff, all the players, all the coaching staff, everyone's been really welcoming. That's a massive thing to me, and I love the club for that."

A junior prodigy, Tamale spent most of 2025 in reserve grade at the Dragons before debuting in the final round of the season against the Raiders.

By that stage, he had already signed with his future club and had showcased his talent throughout the course of 2025, rubber-stamping his abilities and the likelihood of a long career ahead in the top grade.

Ricky Stuart said Tamale has had a wonderful start.

"Savelio has had a wonderful start to his career as a Raider and has shown us in his short time with the club what a talented and committed young man he is," Stuart said.

"We look forward to seeing Sav continue his development with us and continue to grow with the squad that we have locked in for the future."