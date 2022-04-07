Sam Verrills might find himself out of favour at the Sydney Roosters once Brandon Smith arrives ahead of the 2023 season, but it doesn't mean he won't be able to find game time.

Verrills, who made his debut during the 2019 season and has gone on to play 33 NRL games, at one point was touted as the Roosters next long-term hooker, set to take over from Jake Friend.

While he has done just that, he now finds himself pushed backwards in the queue. A hand injury after a suspension has stopped him making it onto the field so far in 2022, and with Connor Watson and Drew Hutchison sharing duties, it's unclear at what point he might be able to fight his way back into the team.

Brandon Smith's arrival in 2023 may only push him further backwards in the queue.

On contract until the end of 2024, Verrills would need the permission of the Roosters to negotiate and potentially move elsewhere before the end of the 2024 season, however, if the Bondi-based club give him permission, the Daily Telegraph are reporting that all of the St George Illawarra Dragons, Canberra Raiders and Dolphins would be interested.

The Dragons interest is hardly a surprise, and even though Andrew McCullough has another year to run on his deal, the veteran is on a reduced contract next year and the club are very short on depth at dummy half, with Moses Mbye starting in the role while McCullough was out injured over the last couple of weeks.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, are yet to sign a hooker for their inaugural season. While Ray Stone could fill in at a pinch, their current squad of eight - Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich, Jamayne Isaako, Isaiya Katoa, Felise Kaufusi, Mark Nicholls, Valynce Te Whare and Stone - doesn't include a genuine dummy half.

Verrills, who played under-20s State of Origin for New South Wales in 2019 alongside the likes of Stephen Crichton, Jason Saab, Matt Burton, Blake Taafe, Spencer Leniu, Teig Wilton and Stefano Utoikamanu, would provide the club an immediate option in the number nine, with few left off-contract.

The Dolphins were formerly reportedly interested in Reed Mahoney, Apisai Koroisau and Brendan Smith before all three moved clubs to the Canterbury Bulldogs, Wests Tigers and Sydney Roosters respectively.

The Raiders, on the other hand, have been using a two-pronged dummy half rotation for the last 12 months, however, will lose Josh Hodgson to the Parramatta Eels in 2023, leaving Tom Starling as their sole provider at hooker.