The race for the head coaching position has been narrowed down to three candidates, according to Wide World of Sports.

Chiefs head of football Michael Cahmmas, in conjunction with the NRL, will make a decision soon on who will lead the 19th franchise into the competition in the maiden year.

It is set to be a race between Jason Demetriou, Brad Arthur and Willie Peters.

Demetriou is the incumbent Kumuls coach and is currently at the helm of the London Broncos in the Super League.

His star half, Gairo Voro, has been hailed as a long-term playmaker for the Chiefs, as Chammas has publicly commented on his interest in getting the local PNG star to commit to the Chiefs.

Demetriou is set to be the favourite due to his relationship with the Kumuls players and the cultural significance the international side holds in the country.

Brad Arthur is also in the mix, with his long stint at Parramatta Eels making him the longest-serving coach in their history.

He has seen everything within the four walls of the club, from Grand Finals to salary cap breaches to wooden spoons.

He is currently applying his trade for the Leeds Rhinos and brings a wealth of experience to the table.

Willie Peters is also surrounding the conversation, as he took a cellar-dwelling Hull KR to world beaters in a matter of a few years, winning a championship and a World Club Challenge.

He is earmarked as the next coach in the NRL who has yet to serve, and with a few poor-performing clubs at the start of the 2026 season, Chammas and the NRL will have to get his signature on the dotted line quickly before other clubs swoop.