The last remaining member of the South Sydney Rabbitohs 2014 premiership team that is still at the club, winger Alex Johnston has addressed his playing future as he enters the final season of his contract.

Eighteen tries away from breaking Ken Irvine's all-time try-scoring record; there has been plenty of chatter that the veteran may be at another club when he potentially breaks the record.

Only 30, Johnston has played in 227 matches for the club since his debut in 2014, but he is coming off an injury-plagued season that saw him far from his consistent best when he ran onto the field.

Add in the fact that several youngsters, such as Isaiah Tass, Tyrone Munro, Fletcher Myers and Lancelot Tovio, are pushing their case for the wing position, his spot in the team remains in jeopardy.

Speaking for the first time since a News Corp report indicated that he and Cody Walker have yet to be offered a new contract from the Rabbitohs, Johnston hopes to "stay at Souths" beyond the conclusion of this season.

“I feel good. I don't know how long my contracts will be from now; I [might have to] take one or two years at a time,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I'd love to stay at Souths; Souths is where it is at.

“[The injury] put a lot into perspective. I'm grateful for what I've accomplished so far. I consider myself lucky I've played for so long, and [I know] how hard I now need to work to get back to where I want to be.

“If I'm playing good footy, I'm sure the contract will sort itself out.”

An international representative for Australia and Papua New Guinea, Johnston is set to be available for selection for Round 1 against The Dolphins but is currently embroiled in a three-way battle for the two wing spots with Isaiah Tass and Tyrone Munro.

Faced with heavy competition, Johnston is set to be the odd man out, with the recently re-signed Munro training on the left and Tass training on the right after transitioning from the centres.

Projected Round 1 Team: 1. Jye Gray 2. Isaiah Tass 3. Campbell Graham 4. Jack Wighton 5. Tyrone Munro 6. Jayden Sullivan 7. Lewis Dodd 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Peter Mamouzelos 10. Davvy Moale 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jai Arrow 13. Lachlan Hubner 14. Siliva Havili 15. Tallis Duncan 16. Jacob Host 17. Sean Keppie