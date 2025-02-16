South Sydney Rabbitohs duo Cody Walker and Alex Johnston are both off-contract at the end of 2025, and are yet to enter negotiations with the club over extending their time at Maroubra.

The foundation club face a tricky salary cap position given several high-profile, big-money deals, of which Johnston and Walker are two.

They are joined throughout the Rabbitohs top squad by the likes of Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Murray, Keaon Koloamatangi, Jai Arrow and Jack Wighton as players soaking up plenty of the salary cap.

News Corp is reporting that veteran duo Walker and Johnston are both yet to be offered new deals by the club for 2026 and beyond, although it's not out of the question.

Walker, who is now 35 years of age, has long expressed his desire to play deep into his 30s. Given he was a late debutant in the NRL, he has far fewer miles in his legs than some players, although he now has 212 games under his belt heading into 2025.

Injuries are of great concern for Walker, and he is set to miss the opening round of the 2025 season with a calf injury picked up in January.

The hope is he will return for Wayne Bennett's outfit in Round 2, and he will be looking to spring back into the form he had the last time Bennett was at the club.

Jack Wighton was signed from the Canberra Raiders ahead of 2024 with the expectation he would play at centre for two years, and then become the club's five-eighth until the end of his career with Walker likely to retire.

The lack of a new deal to date suggests Walker may be pushed out the door whether he wants to be or not.

Johnston, on the other hand, is only 30 years of age and will also return from injury to start 2025 after rupturing his Achilles in the back end of 2024.

The star winger, who has 195 NRL tries and could go past Ken Irvine's long-standing record this year, may well be offered a new deal once he proves his return from injury, but he was almost let go at the Rabbitohs once before, and could well be on the chopping block at the end of this year with plenty of talented youth in South Sydney's ranks.

The Papua New Guinea and former one-time Australian international is expected to be fit for Round 1 as South Sydney launch their campaign against the Dolphins, but will need to get back to his best quickly given the likes of Isaiah Tass will be outside of the Rabbitohs' full strength 17 heading into the new year.