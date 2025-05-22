The South Sydney Rabbitohs have officially thrown their support behind a petition for the club to move back to the Sydney Football Stadium.

The ongoing battle with Venues NSW and the State Government is likely to reach a resolution in the comnig weeks, with the Rabbitohs set to move back to the Football Stadium fulltime next year.

The Rabbitohs originally moved to Homebush in 2005, but have since been let down by failed promises over rennovations to the Olympic Stadium which was supposed to turn the venue into a 70,000-seat rectangular venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club have made it clear they want to move back to the Moore Park venue since it was rebuilt, much to the disgust of the Sydney Roosters, and have now joined a petition calling for the move.

"We strongly believe a move to Allianz Stadium will allow us to provide Members, fans and sponsors with an enhanced game-day experience, premium facilities, improved transport access, and central proximity for our supporter base, returning to our Heartland in South Sydney," the club wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"In support of this, Rabbitohs Member and proud Wiradjuri and Ngunnawal man, Luke Carroll, has started a petition calling for our return to our heartland. This is something the Club fully supports and I encourage our Members and supporters of this Club, to sign this petition in support."

ADVERTISEMENT

We strongly believe a move to Allianz Stadium will allow us to provide Members, fans and sponsors with an enhanced game-day experience, premium facilities, improved transport access, and central proximity for our supporter base, returning to our Heartland in South Sydney. In… pic.twitter.com/yo60ijX0rS — South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) May 21, 2025

The petition, which has almost 10,000 signatures at the time of publication, is addressed to the speaker of the house and parliamentry members in New South Wales, with reasoning including the Homebush venue not servicing the club or the fans, the lack of atmosphere, no follow through for promised upgrades, and a return on investment for the new Allianz Stadium.

The Roosters, who were forced to relocate to the Sydney Cricket Ground while the stadium was redeveloped, and already share it with the Waratahs in rugby union and Sydney FC in the A-League, didn't hold back in making their thoughts known, although they will have no sway over the eventual decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Roosters (@sydneyroosters)

The Rabbitohs have already had meetings with parliamentry members and Venues NSW over the potential of the ground swap.