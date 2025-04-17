South Sydney Rabbitohs star Jai Arrow has revealed his happiness for teammate Josh Schuster after he made his long-awaited return to rugby league last week after a 12-month hiatus from the field.

Appearing in his first match for the Rabbitohs since leaving the Manly Sea Eagles and overcoming a calf injury that delayed his return last weekend, Schuster impressed in the NSW Cup competition.

Coming off the interchange bench, the one-time Samoan international finished the match against the North Sydney Bears with one try assist, a line-break assist, three tackle busts, 40 running metres and six tackles without a miss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only signed until the end of 2025, the 23-year-old will be attempting to see his form continue in the lower grades as he contends for a spot in the first-grade team in the coming weeks and continues to remain fit and healthy.

"It was the first time I saw him since he played on the weekend and I did ask him how it was and he said he was excited to finally be back out there playing," Rabbitohs teammate Jai Arrow said.

"He's a guy who enjoyed a lot of off-beat cardio and a lot of hot boxing sessions and things like that.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He just hasn't been able to get himself on the field but it's good to see him come in today with a big smile on his face and he's finally back out there playing footy."

Schuster - named as the starting five-eighth - will feature in his second match for the Rabbitohs this week but will remain in the NSW Cup as they take on a Canterbury Bulldogs side that includes the likes of Blake Wilson, Cassius Tia, Drew Hutchison, Joseph O'Neill, Jake Turpin and Kurtis Morrin.