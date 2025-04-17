South Sydney Rabbitohs star Jai Arrow has revealed his happiness for teammate Josh Schuster after he made his long-awaited return to rugby league last week after a 12-month hiatus from the field.
Appearing in his first match for the Rabbitohs since leaving the Manly Sea Eagles and overcoming a calf injury that delayed his return last weekend, Schuster impressed in the NSW Cup competition.
Coming off the interchange bench, the one-time Samoan international finished the match against the North Sydney Bears with one try assist, a line-break assist, three tackle busts, 40 running metres and six tackles without a miss.
Only signed until the end of 2025, the 23-year-old will be attempting to see his form continue in the lower grades as he contends for a spot in the first-grade team in the coming weeks and continues to remain fit and healthy.
"It was the first time I saw him since he played on the weekend and I did ask him how it was and he said he was excited to finally be back out there playing," Rabbitohs teammate Jai Arrow said.
"He's a guy who enjoyed a lot of off-beat cardio and a lot of hot boxing sessions and things like that.
"He just hasn't been able to get himself on the field but it's good to see him come in today with a big smile on his face and he's finally back out there playing footy."
Schuster - named as the starting five-eighth - will feature in his second match for the Rabbitohs this week but will remain in the NSW Cup as they take on a Canterbury Bulldogs side that includes the likes of Blake Wilson, Cassius Tia, Drew Hutchison, Joseph O'Neill, Jake Turpin and Kurtis Morrin.
