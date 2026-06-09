South Sydney Rabbitohs outside back Campbell Graham is facing another stint on the sidelines after re-aggravating his calf against Manly on Thursday night, while Sean Keppie will also miss significant time.

Graham was only just returning from a calf injury sustained in Round 11 against the Dolphins, but has pulled up sore following the trip to Brookvale, with the club confirming he has suffered a calf strain that will sideline him for between four and six weeks.

Keppie meanwhile, who has impressed in the middle third in recent weeks, has suffered a broken left thumb and will be out for between eight and ten weeks.

The Rabbitohs are currently undergoing an outside back injury crisis, with Graham joining Latrell Mitchell (back issue), Jack Wighton (fractured arm), and Talanoa Penitani (hamstring) on the South Sydney casualty ward.

Adding to that are long-term ending injuries to Adam Elliot, who will be out for the remainder of the year, and Isaiah Tass, who ruptured his ACL in the preseason.

Gun back rower Tallis Duncan could slot into the centres to relieve some pressure made by the growing injury list, and has done so before.

Given Graham's recurrence of calf issues, the club will no-doubt take the safe approach and rest the star outside back for a big backend of the season for the cardinal and myrtle.

The Rabbitohs are currently on a three-game losing streak with losses to the Sea Eagles, Cowboys and Dolphins, and have been feeling the heat since a plethora of injuries surfaced for the club.

Loading matchup…

They face a desperate Brisbane Broncos at Accor Stadium on Thursday, which shapes up as a danger game with both sides missing key personnel to State of Origin duties.