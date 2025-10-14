The South Sydney Rabbitohs have recovered quickly after missing out on Jersey Flegg skipper Nicholas Quinn, moving to retain and extend one of the club's brightest prospects.

Zero Tackle understands that 2025 NRL debutant Thomas Fletcher has extended his stay with the club, committing to the red and green until at least the end of 2027.

Despite sources indicating that the promising second-rower garnered interest from three rival NRL clubs, his loyalty to the Rabbitohs is what ultimately persuaded him to remain a Bunny.

Having featured in four clashes in a disaster year for the Redfern-based club's first-grade squad, a clear path to a regular first-grade role is there for Fletcher, and the 21-year-old is poised to follow it to achieve his dream.

Speaking to Zero Tackle early last month, Fletcher admitted there is nowhere else he'd rather play than with the Rabbitohs.

"It's the greatest thing ever [wearing the jersey],' Fletcher said.

"I don't think anything I've done compares to it.

"I'm speechless."

The towering 98kg athlete turned heads across the league in his limited NRL time, which likely prompted the Rabbitohs to move swiftly to retain him, despite the impending arrival of Gold Coast Titans star David Fifita.