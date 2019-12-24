Jai Arrow will join the South Sydney and could be a Rabbitoh as soon as 2020 if he is able to seek a release from the final year of his deal with the Gold Coast Titans.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Arrow has informed Titans coach Justin Holbrook and recruitment chief Mal Meninga of his decision to leave the club.

It’s believed he has signed a four-year deal worth $3.2 million but this could become a $4 million five-year deal should he be granted a release and make the move to the Rabbitohs in 2020.

An official announcement from the club is expected soon.

The Titans have already made inroads into replacing Arrow with Storm young gun Tino Fa’asuamaleaui turning his back on the New Zealand Warriors offer and signing a three-year deal with the Gold Coast starting in 2021.