Continuing to build their rosters across the lower grades, the South Sydney Rabbitohs have signed a pair of young brothers from the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

A member of the 2019 Under-15s Australian Schoolboys team, Zero Tackle understands that outside back William Afualo has decided to take his talents to the Rabbitohs after a long stint in the Bulldogs' pathways system.

Signing an NSWRL contract with the Cardinal and Myrtle, Afualo joins the club after five seasons with the Bulldogs, in which he started in the Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup and progressed all the way through to the Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup competitions.

A two-time winner of the Jersey Flegg Cup, he played 22 matches and scored 12 tries in the competition this season and also has two NSW Cup games and two NRL Pre-Season Challenge matches to his name.

His brother, Maxwell Afualo, has also joined the Rabbitohs and will play in the Under-19s SG Ball Cup competition.

The arrival of the brothers comes after the club signed Parramatta Eels development-listed back-rower Dan Keir.

Primarily playing in the back-row or at lock, Keir played in seven matches for the club over the past two seasons but predominantly spent most of his time in the NSW Cup reserve-grade competition.

Farewelled by the Eels, Zero Tackle understands that the 27-year-old has signed a NSWRL contract with the South Sydney Rabbitohs as the Cardinal and Myrtle continue to rebuild their rosters in the lower grades.

A member of the 2016 Australian Schoolboys side and son of former Canberra Raiders, Sydney Roosters and North Sydney Bears winger Steve Keir, Dan scored three tries, averaged 74 running metres and made 567 tackles and five line-breaks in the NSW Cup this season.