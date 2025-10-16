The South Sydney Rabbitohs have announced a two-year contract extension for young half Jayden Sullivan.

After being released by the Wests Tigers this season, Sullivan joined the Rabbitohs on a one-year deal, earning himself an extension after impressing across his 13 appearances, with a broken leg the only thing preventing him from featuring more.

The 24-year-old spoke about his excitement to continue his journey with the club.

"I've really enjoyed my first season here at Souths and it feels like I've found my home," Sullivan told the Rabbitohs website.

"Everyone has been so welcoming, and I feel like I've been here much longer than one season.

"The Members and fans have been so supportive and respectful, and I can't wait to get back out on the field with the boys to represent this Club, to work towards the success I know that we can have."

Rabbitohs head of recruitment and retention, Mark Ellison, was also full of praise for Sullivan and his dedication to the club.

"Bud did a great job for us this season under difficult circumstances and he has earned his new contract," Ellison said.

"He played nearly every game up until the midway point of the season when he suffered his broken leg, and he was forming some good combinations with the other halves in our squad.

Sullivan's contract extension will see him remain in Redfern until the end of the 2027 season, meaning he is free to negotiate with rivals from November 1st next year.