The punches keep coming for the South Sydney Rabbitohs after providing injury updates on both Tevita Tatola and Shaquai Mitchell.

The Bunnies are going through props in 2023 like they were tissues in a 'Marley & Me' screening, having to pull out more and more the more the season continues, and unfortunately for the club, the news doesn't get much better.

Three middle forwards from their 20-18 loss to the Roosters have been omitted for this week's clash against the Sea Eagles, with Hame Sele the first NRL player to fall under the mandatory 11-day stand-down period after copping a category one concussion.

He's the second front-rower for the Rabbitohs to suffer a heavy head knock within the first 60 seconds of their respective season after Tevita Tatola did the same against Cronulla in the opening round.

Friday doubled as Tatola's return from that concussion, while Sele was playing his first game after copping a calf injury in the pre-season challenge, however the former is a real concern.

Originally deemed to be out for 'up to a month', the club has confirmed that Tatola will miss 4-6 weeks with an MCL injury, heaping pressure on experienced middle forwards Cameron Murray and Thomas Burgess.

It's a harsh blow for the Tongan international, who has now twice gotten his season off to a false start.

Shaquai Mitchell is the other casualty out of the Roosters' clash, with the Rabbitohs directly blaming a non-charged hip drop tackle from Victor Radley for the casualty.

Initial reports had Mitchell on the sidelines for eight weeks, however, the Rabbitohs have ruled out the prop indefinitely, and couldn't help themselves but take a cheeky dig at their arch-rivals in the process.

"Mitchell has sustained a Lisfranc injury in his foot following a dangerous tackle in the match against the Roosters. He doesn't require surgery and is set to be sidelined for several weeks," the club said in their injury report.

The Rabbitohs are already without key utility Siliva Havili, who suffered an ankle injury in the pre-season, leaving him sidelined until the Origin period.