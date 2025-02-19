An icon of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, try-scoring great Nathan Merritt has been arrested and is facing multiple charges following an alleged incident last Sunday.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, Merritt was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with common assault and affray following an alleged incident last Sunday.

Taken to a Mascot police station on Tuesday, he was subsequently granted bail and will face court today.

It is understood that the incident saw the retired winger allegedly assault his partner and then tussle with security outside a licensed venue.

“Officers attached to Surry Hills Police Area Command were told there was a fight between a 41-year-old man and security at a licensed premises on Devonshire St, Surry Hills,” a New South Wales Police spokeswoman told the publication.

“It is alleged the man assaulted a 48-year-old woman – known to him – on the same street a short time before the fight.”

The charges laid against the one-time NSW Blues representative come one day after he was hit with an AVO by NSW Police on behalf of the mother of his children, Faith Phillips, per The Daily Telegraph.

As part of the provisional order, he can not approach Ms Phillips for at least 12 hours after drinking alcohol or taking illicit drugs and is also forbidden from going to her residence or place of work.

Last playing in the NRL in 2014, Merritt appeared in 237 first-grade matches across 13 seasons in the NRL with the Cronulla Sharks (2004-05) and South Sydney Rabbitohs (2002-03 and 2006-14) in which he scored 154 career tries.