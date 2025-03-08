The South Sydney Rabbitohs have suffered yet another blow to their back-line stocks for next week, with Jack Wighton facing a suspension for a high-tackle in last night's match against The Dolphins.

Hours after winger Tyrone Munro was escorted from the field with a suspected collarbone injury, coach Wayne Bennett is set to make at least two changes for next week, with centre Jack Wighton being charged by the Match Review Committee (MRC).

The MRC has charged Wighton with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle charge.

If he enters an early guilty plea, he will be suspended for one match. However, if he contests the charge and is found guilty by the court, his suspension may be increased to two matches.

The injury to Munro and (potential) suspension to Wighton means the Rabbitohs only have three outside backs in their Top 30 roster available for next week - Isaiah Tass, Jye Gray and Campbell Graham.

The former Dally M Medallist was also charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact charge and faces a fine of $1000 following an incident on Daniel Saifiti.

Newcastle Knights back-rower Tyson Frizell and Dolphins utility Kurt Donoghoe were also charged from Friday's matches but only face fines of $1000 and $1800.