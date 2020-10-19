South Sydney fullback Corey Allan has been hit with a one game suspension for a shoulder charge on Panthers winger Josh Mansour during the Rabbitohs’ 20-16 defeat on Saturday.

Allan accepted an early guilty plea for the incident and has been hit with 150 points by the NRL Judiciary, meaning he will miss the Rabbitohs first game of the 2021 season.

Allan played 10 games for Souths in 2020, featuring in all three of the Rabbitohs finals matches after missing the first nine rounds of the season.