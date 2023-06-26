Both Cameron Murray and Jacob Host have been hit with charges from the South Sydney Rabbitohs 31 points to 6 loss at the hands of the North Queensland Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Host is facing a suspension for a shoulder charge, while Murray will escape with a fine for a high shot.

The loss, which is South Sydney's fourth in the last five starts and continues to tumble the Rabbitohs down the table, will now see the Rabbitohs need to find yet another replacement in the forwards.

Host was penalised and placed on report in the final five minutes of the contest for a shoulder charge on North Queensland Cowboys five-eighth Tom Dearden.

The match review committee have charged him with a Grade 2 shoulder charge, and while it's Host's first offence on his rolling 12-month record, he will still be up for a two-match suspension with an early guilty plea.

If he elects to head to the judiciary and fight the charge, he would risk three matches.

Murray, on the other hand, has escaped with a fine for a high tackle that was also on Dearden.

The tackle occured just six minutes before Host's shot, with Murray being hit with a Grade 1 charge - under the NRL's judiciary policy which sets out blanket punishments, Murray will pay $1800 with an early guilty plea or $2500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses.

This is the second offence on his rolling record.

Both players have until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to elect whether they will join Reece Walsh at the judiciary.

The Brisbane fullback has been referred directly to the panel for contrary conduct.