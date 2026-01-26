Fresh off a horror year of injury problems, the South Sydney Rabbitohs have copped another double blow with pre-season trials just weeks away.

News Corp are reporting both Latrell Mitchell and star off-season recruit David Fifita have suffered knocks.

It's understood Mitchell, who missed chunks of time in 2025 with the Rabbitohs, suffered a calf problem, while Fifita has injured his ribs.

Neither player is set to be out long-term though, and it's reported by the publication that they will both be fit in time for the Charity Shield against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Mitchell's injuries in 2025 have ultimately seen Jye Gray take opportunities with both hands, and it's anticipated the talented youngster will take South Sydney's number one jumper this year, with Mitchell pushing to the centres.

Fifita also struggled through an injury-riddled year on the Gold Coast, with the former State of Origin second-rower missing large amounts of time with an ankle problem before being released by the club at the end of the year.

2025 saw the Rabbitohs face over 200 weeks worth of injuries, breaking the NRL record for the worst run through a season.

The club have been unable to break their injury curse ever since shifting their operations to Maroubra's Heffron Park, with South Sydney desperate for a clear run through 2026.

The team, which on paper should be challenging for a spot in the top four, finished in the bottom four last year, although did manage to avoid the wooden spoon despite the injury chaos.