The South Sydney Rabbitohs have made yet another lower-grade signing as they continue to boost their depth in the outside backs and also look to do better in the NSW Cup than they did in 2025.

Already recruiting Jordi Mazzone and William Afualo from the Canterbury Bulldogs, Zero Tackle understands that the club have now signed winger Jay Kirk, who has decided to return to Sydney after a one-year stint with the Tweed Seagulls in the QLD Cup.

Still young, the 23-year-old scored 13 tries in 18 appearances as well as making 30 tackle busts, 12 line-breaks, two try assists and 1746 total running metres (97 per game) during those outings.

A member of the 2023 Australian Universities squad that toured New Zealand, Kirk was previously a member of the Wests Tigers' pathways system from 2019 to 2024 where he was a regular in the Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup and made six NSW Cup appearances.

The arrival of Kirk also comes after the signing of former NRL front-rower Franklin Pele, who will return to Australia following a stint in the United Kingdom, which saw him play in the second-tier of the English Super League and France, where he played in the 15-man code.

Beginning the season with the Bradford Bulls, who compete in the RFL Championship - the second-tier of the English Super League, 'Frank the Tank' has been playing rugby union in France with Racing Club de Narbonne as of late, in the nation's third division in the 15-man code.

Touted as an impact player of the interchange bench, he unfortunately never lived up to expectations and spent most of his tenure in the NSW Cup for the feeder teams of the Canterbury Bulldogs and Cronulla Sharks.

However, he did manage seven first-grade appearances in the NRL between 2021 and 2023 and will be looking to make an immediate impact upon his arrival at the Rabbitohs.