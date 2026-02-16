The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed that both Talanoa Penitani and Jonah Glover will be sidelined for a prolonged period of time after sustaining injuries in Saturday's Charity Shield against the Dragons.
It has been revealed that 21-year-old centre Talanoa Penitani sustained a torn right hamstring after scoring the opening try for the Souths.
Regarding Glover, the extent of his injury was known on the night, the young halfback having sustained a broken jaw after a brutal collision and is set to undergo surgery tomorrow night.
Both players are set to be sidelined for up to eight weeks.
Get set for the footy with the FREE Zero Tackle 2026 NRL Season Guide! Packed with 130+ pages of player profiles, team previews, insights and analysis, the 2026 NRL Season Guide is built for fans who want the full picture. Download your free Season Guide HERE.