The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed that both Talanoa Penitani and Jonah Glover will be sidelined for a prolonged period of time after sustaining injuries in Saturday's Charity Shield against the Dragons.

It has been revealed that 21-year-old centre Talanoa Penitani sustained a torn right hamstring after scoring the opening try for the Souths.

Regarding Glover, the extent of his injury was known on the night, the young halfback having sustained a broken jaw after a brutal collision and is set to undergo surgery tomorrow night.

Both players are set to be sidelined for up to eight weeks.