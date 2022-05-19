Jacob Host's season could be over after a second shoulder dislocation.

Host, who was returning from a shoulder injury during Saturday's Magic Round clash against the New Zealand Warriors, lasted just 30 seconds when he reeled out of the third tackle of the game clutching at his shoulder.

He was immediately brought from the field, with the club confirming he had re-dislocated the same shoulder which had been strengthened without surgery during his previous two-week lay-off - having initially copped the injury during a shock Round 7 loss to the Wests Tigers.

Host, who has been one of the competition's big improvers this season and a consistent performer for South Sydney, was in his first start for the season on return from injury, having originally come from the bench during the opening seven rounds.

Head Rabbitohs' physio Eddie Farah told club media that he had relaxed into the tackle and as a result, will be out for several months.

"Unfortunately Jacob Host injured his shoulder again early in the game against the Warriors," Farah said.

"As we reported a few weeks ago, he had a dislocation. At the time, we decided to undertake a conservative approach to give him a chance of returning and playing some footy this year.

"He was recovering really well, ticked off all his strength criteria, did some solid contact during the week and was tracking really well.

"However, unfortunately it didn't last too long in the game. It was an inocuous tackle in the end, but unfortunately he was a little bit relaxed as he fell into contact and wasn't bracing. The shoulder came out and it had to be relocated by our team doctor in the sheds which he was able to do successfully.

"At this stage he is undertaking more scans and will see some specialists this week. He will likely progress to surgery and be out for several months."

It's likely that a full reconstruction of the shoulder will be necessary, ending his season - although he should return in time for the start of pre-season.

In better news for South Sydney, the club stated Cameron Murray's shoulder procedure has gone to plan and he should return on schedule.

"Cam Murray's procedure went very well last week," Farah said.

"He had a procedure to clean out his shoulder. He is already back in rehab, feeling really good, much better already. He is starting the strengthening process and everything is healing up nicely.

"He will continue to build to be back playing in two or three weeks."

While young gun Trent Peoples is the immediate replacement for Host, it's likely that when Murray is fit Jai Arrow will move back to the edge instead of filling in for Murray at 13 - with Peoples then dropping back to the bench and pushing either Siliva Havili or Davvy Moale off a bench which consists of three middle forwards and Kodi Nikorima.

Hame Sele is also due to return in the coming weeks and could push his way into the side, with Farah saying he could even play this weekend against Canberra after being named among the reserves.

"Hame is recovering really well from his calf strain. It was a pretty low-grade strain," Farah said.





"He has already done a couple of running sessions. Just completed a solid run this morning and he is trending well to train with the team this week, and if he continues to improve the way he is, he will be available to play against the Raiders."

South Sydney play the Raiders in Dubbo at 2pm (AEST) on Sunday.