The South Sydney Rabbitohs have continued to add to their depth in the forward with the signing of a former NRL front-rower who spent time in the Canterbury Bulldogs and Cronulla Sharks systems.

Following the signing of Jordi Mazzone and the Afualo brothers - Maxwell and William - the Rabbitohs have continued to add to their squads in the lower grades with a new arrival.

Speaking on Rabbitohs Radio Podcast, Rabbitohs Recruitment Manager Brent Hill confirmed that the Cardinal and Myrtle had signed former Canterbury Bulldogs and Cronulla Sharks front-rower Franklin Pele.

Beginning the season with the Bradford Bulls, who compete in the RFL Championship - the second-tier of the English Super League, Pele has been playing rugby union in France with Racing Club de Narbonne as of late, in the nation's third division in the 15-man code.

Touted as an impact player of the interchange bench, he unfortunately never lived up to expectations and spent most of his tenure in the NSW Cup for the feeder teams of the Canterbury Bulldogs and Cronulla Sharks.

However, he did manage seven first-grade appearances in the NRL between 2021 and 2023 and will be looking to make an immediate impact upon his arrival at the Rabbitohs.