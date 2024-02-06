The South Sydney Rabbitohs and Manly Sea Eagles have announced their squad for this year's first pre-season match on Sunday.

The match will mark the club's first hit out of the 2024 pre-season, and the two clubs have two completely different approaches to the game.

Centre Taane Milne will be the only player in the squad who has previously been a regular in the Rabbitohs NRL side, while the Manly Sea Eagles will be led by Josh Aloiai and Luke Brooks, who have plenty of NRL experience in their team.

Made up entirely of the NSW Cup squad, Braidon Burns will captain the Rabbitohs after making his return from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Players to keep an eye on during the match for the Bunnies include halfback Emmanuel Di Bartolo, who may be the long-term answer to the club's halves woes, prop Brock Gray and Marco Moretti, who is related to Parramatta Eels forward Luca Moretti.

On the other hand, the match will mark Luke Brooks's first game in another team's colours after he left the Wests Tigers. Former NSW Blues prop Nathan Brown has also been named, alongside the youngest Trbojevic brother, Ben Trbojevic.

Players to watch for Manly supporters include Lehi Hopoate, who has plenty of potential and is set to become the next Hopate to play in the NRL, ex-Rooster Jaxson Paulo and Jamie Humphreys, who is playing for a first-grade interchange spot.

Rabbitohs Squad:

1. Braidon Burns (c)

2. Leon Te Hau

3. Taane Milne

4. Adam Christensen

5. Leonard Skelton

6. Jarrett Subloo

7. Emmanuel Di Bartolo

8. Brock Gray

9. Ryan Gray

10. Cade Maloney

11. Maila Chanfoon

12. Nicholas Halalilo

13. Yileen Gordon

Interchange

14. Bayleigh Bentley-Hope

15. Harry Quinlan

16. Chase Chapman

17. Tristan Alvarado

18. Richard Holani

19. Matthew French

20. Tyson Hodge

21. Marco Moretti

Coach: Joe O'Callaghan

Sea Eagles Squad (alphabetical order)

1. Josh Aloiai (c)

2. Luke Brooks

3. Nathan Brown

4. Ethan Bullemor

5. Gordon Chan Kum Tong

6. Ben Condon

7. Clayton Faulalo

8. Bailey Hodgson

9. Lehi Hopoate

10. Jamie Humphreys

11. Aitasi James

12. Karl Lawton

13. Max Lehmann

14. Dean Matterson

15. Taniela Paseka

16. Jaxson Paulo

17. Tommy Talau

18. Ben Trbojevic

19. Raymond Tuaimalo Veaga

20. Corey Waddell

21. Brandon Wakeham

22. Aaron Woods

The match will not be televised but will take place at 4pm at Industree Stadium, Gosford on Sunday, February 11.