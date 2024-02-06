The South Sydney Rabbitohs and Manly Sea Eagles have announced their squad for this year's first pre-season match on Sunday.
The match will mark the club's first hit out of the 2024 pre-season, and the two clubs have two completely different approaches to the game.
Centre Taane Milne will be the only player in the squad who has previously been a regular in the Rabbitohs NRL side, while the Manly Sea Eagles will be led by Josh Aloiai and Luke Brooks, who have plenty of NRL experience in their team.
Made up entirely of the NSW Cup squad, Braidon Burns will captain the Rabbitohs after making his return from the Canterbury Bulldogs.
Players to keep an eye on during the match for the Bunnies include halfback Emmanuel Di Bartolo, who may be the long-term answer to the club's halves woes, prop Brock Gray and Marco Moretti, who is related to Parramatta Eels forward Luca Moretti.
On the other hand, the match will mark Luke Brooks's first game in another team's colours after he left the Wests Tigers. Former NSW Blues prop Nathan Brown has also been named, alongside the youngest Trbojevic brother, Ben Trbojevic.
Players to watch for Manly supporters include Lehi Hopoate, who has plenty of potential and is set to become the next Hopate to play in the NRL, ex-Rooster Jaxson Paulo and Jamie Humphreys, who is playing for a first-grade interchange spot.
Rabbitohs Squad:
1. Braidon Burns (c)
2. Leon Te Hau
3. Taane Milne
4. Adam Christensen
5. Leonard Skelton
6. Jarrett Subloo
7. Emmanuel Di Bartolo
8. Brock Gray
9. Ryan Gray
10. Cade Maloney
11. Maila Chanfoon
12. Nicholas Halalilo
13. Yileen Gordon
Interchange
14. Bayleigh Bentley-Hope
15. Harry Quinlan
16. Chase Chapman
17. Tristan Alvarado
18. Richard Holani
19. Matthew French
20. Tyson Hodge
21. Marco Moretti
Coach: Joe O'Callaghan
Sea Eagles Squad (alphabetical order)
1. Josh Aloiai (c)
2. Luke Brooks
3. Nathan Brown
4. Ethan Bullemor
5. Gordon Chan Kum Tong
6. Ben Condon
7. Clayton Faulalo
8. Bailey Hodgson
9. Lehi Hopoate
10. Jamie Humphreys
11. Aitasi James
12. Karl Lawton
13. Max Lehmann
14. Dean Matterson
15. Taniela Paseka
16. Jaxson Paulo
17. Tommy Talau
18. Ben Trbojevic
19. Raymond Tuaimalo Veaga
20. Corey Waddell
21. Brandon Wakeham
22. Aaron Woods
The match will not be televised but will take place at 4pm at Industree Stadium, Gosford on Sunday, February 11.