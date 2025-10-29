Failing to retain Daly Cherry-Evans and yet to lock down Tom Trbojevic, the Manly Sea Eagles are at risk of losing another star of their back-line, with Tolutau Koula reportedly being targeted by a rival code.\n\nDays away from the NRL's biggest stars hitting the open market on November 1, Koula's status remains uncertain at the moment despite being one of the club's best and reliable players over the past few years.\n\nAble to be used across the back-line in a variety of different positions, the eight-time Tongan international is only at the beginning of his career and has shown glimpses of his potential across his 82 NRL appearances.\n\nHowever, Koula's time at the Sea Eagles and NRL could potentially come to a close sooner than expected.\n\nAccording to News Corp, Koula has become the latest NRL player to be targeted by the rebel rugby union competition known as R360.\n\nThis comes as he could potentially speak with rival teams from November 1, but also has a player option in his contract, which would see him remain at the Sea Eagles for an extra season until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season.\n\nThe uncertainty surrounding Koula's future comes as fellow outside back teammate Reuben Garrick is poised to hit the open market on November 1 after talks between him and the Sea Eagles stalled.\n\nIt is understood that the club tabled a two-year contract extension worth over $1 million, but the two parties were unable to reach an agreement, and he is expected to generate significant interest across the NRL, especially from the Perth Bears.\n\nA versatile and reliable outside back with more than 150 NRL appearances, Garrick's goal-kicking ability and experience make him an attractive prospect for expansion clubs and established contenders alike.