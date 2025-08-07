The cashed-up Rugby 360 competition has once again identified an NRL player to bolster their incoming league, this time targeting the South Sydney Rabbitohs gun, Jye Gray.

While he hasn't achieved the marquee status of other R360 targets, such as Ryan Papenhuyzen, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Zac Lomax and Herbie Farnworth, it seems Gray could be making more than all of them if he is the first to make the code switch.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the new rugby competition is looking to offer Gray a whopping $920,000 contract, despite playing fewer than 30 NRL games.

Coming off contract at the end of 2026, Gray's NRL future is still somewhat in the air, which may give Gray the push he needs to make the cross-code switch.

With Latrell Mitchell manning the fullback spot and Cody Walker set to re-sign, thus filling the five-eighth role, the young star's career is in limbo.

Gray has a history in rugby, which is sure to boost his interest in the competition, as is the news that R360 could be based in a tax-free state such as Dubai.

No official deal has been offered as of yet, but out of all the stars linked with an R360 move, Gray may just make the most sense.