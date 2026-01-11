R360 supremo Mike Tindall has denied claims the rebel competition attempted to poach big-name NRL players, insisting it was underpaid stars who were instead reaching out to join the new league.

The breakaway rugby union competition was initially set to launch later this year before delaying its plans, a move that left players such as Zac Lomax in limbo after previously seeking releases.

Tindall rejected suggestions R360 actively targeted league talent, claiming agents were “banging down the door” as interest in the competition grew.

“We didn't target anyone,” Tindall told The Australian.

“Players and their agents approached us.”

The NRL responded forcefully to the threat of R360, introducing 10-year bans for any player who joined the competition, with ARLC chairman Peter V'landys declaring the league was never viable.

R360 is now targeting a 2028 launch, with Tindall confident the competition will still attract elite talent and succeed long-term despite fierce resistance from rugby league powerbrokers.