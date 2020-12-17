Home NRL Quizzes QUIZ: When was every club’s last wooden spoon? QUIZ: When was every club’s last wooden spoon? Can you remember the last time your side finished last? 🥄 By Zero Tackle - STAFF WRITERS December 17, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt Linkedin Email SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 17: The Broncos look dejected during the round 10 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Brisbane Broncos at Leichhardt Oval on July 17, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) Brisbane Broncos 2020 2019 2010 2015 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Canberra Raiders 2000 1989 1982 2005 Correct! Wrong! - ADVERTISEMENT Continue >> Canterbury Bulldogs 2008 1996 2002 1964 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Cronulla Sharks 2010 1969 2014 1967 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Gold Coast Titans 2018 2011 2019 2020 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Manly Sea Eagles 1996 2000 2005 They've never won one Correct! Wrong! - ADVERTISEMENT Continue >> Melbourne Storm 2008 2009 2010 2007 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Newcastle Knights 2015 2016 2005 2017 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> North Queensland Cowboys 1997 1996 1995 2000 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Parramatta Eels 2015 2018 2017 2016 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Penrith Panthers 2010 2007 2009 2008 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> South Sydney Rabbitohs 2006 2003 2004 2005 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> St George Dragons/ Illawarra Steelers 1989 1990 1991 Never Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Sydney Roosters 2011 2012 2009 2008 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> New Zealand Warriors Never 2013 2012 2011 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Wests/ Balmain Tigers 1995 1997 1996 1994 Correct! Wrong! - Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your e-mail address : Show my results >> Ignore & see my results >> QUIZ: When was every club's last wooden spoon? I got %%score%% of %%total%% correct. Enjoy the quiz? Click here for more! Share your results Facebook Facebook Twitter ↺ PLAY AGAIN ! 0% Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Privacy Policy Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Latest News Former Manly and Newcastle hooker tipped to join third club December 18, 2020 Roosters re-sign two young guns December 18, 2020 Who is the NRL’s greatest since 2000? December 17, 2020 QUIZ: When was every club’s last wooden spoon? December 17, 2020 Rival club showing interest in contracted Sharks lock, report says December 17, 2020 Follow Us134,774FansLike598FollowersFollow11,965FollowersFollow