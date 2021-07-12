NRL Rd 14 - Rabbitohs v Knights
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 12: Peter Mamouzelos of the Rabbitohs passes during the warm-up before the round 14 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Newcastle Knights at Stadium Australia, on June 12, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

They have all played NRL matches in 2021 but do you know what team they played for?

Share the quiz to show your results !

Just tell us who you are to view your results !


Ignore & see my results >>

QUIZ: What team do they play for? I got %%score%% of %%total%% correct.
Enjoy the quiz? Click here for more!
0%