QUIZ: What team do they play for?

Only a true NRL fan will get 100% on this!

By Zero Tackle - STAFF WRITERS
July 12, 2021

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 12: Peter Mamouzelos of the Rabbitohs passes during the warm-up before the round 14 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Newcastle Knights at Stadium Australia, on June 12, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

They have all played NRL matches in 2021 but do you know what team they played for?

Darryn Schonig
Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
Melbourne Storm
Cronulla Sharks
Gold Coast Titans

Tuku Hau Tapuha
Wests Tigers
Sydney Roosters
Canberra Raiders
New Zealand Warriors

Bailey Biondi-Odo
Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
Parramatta Eels
North Queensland Cowboys
Penrith Panthers

Taniela Otukolo
New Zealand Warriors
Manly Sea Eagles
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Newcastle Knights

Christian Tuipulotu
North Queensland Cowboys
Brisbane Broncos
Manly Sea Eagles
Gold Coast Titans

Zac Cini
Wests Tigers
Newcastle Knights
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Melbourne Storm

Sean Russell
St George Illawarra Dragons
Canberra Raiders
Brisbane Broncos
Parramatta Eels

Mathew Feagai
Manly Sea Eagles
Sydney Roosters
Cronulla Sharks
St George Illawarra Dragons

Joseph Vuna
Wests Tigers
New Zealand Warriors
Gold Coast Titans
North Queensland Cowboys

Peter Mamouzelos
Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
Wests Tigers
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Sydney Roosters

Brad Schneider
Parramatta Eels
Newcastle Knights
Canberra Raiders
Penrith Panthers

Selwyn Cobbo
Brisbane Broncos
Melbourne Storm
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Manly Sea Eagles

J'maine Hopgood
Canberra Raiders
Sydney Roosters
Penrith Panthers
Cronulla Sharks

Franklin Pele
Melbourne Storm
Wests Tigers
Cronulla Sharks
North Queensland Cowboys

Simi Sasagi
Wests Tigers
Newcastle Knights
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Canberra Raiders

Heilum Luki
North Queensland Cowboys
Cronulla Sharks
Brisbane Broncos
Canberra Raiders