How many Dally M Five-Eighth of the Year awards did Benji Marshall win?
Where is Benji Marshall from in New Zealand?
Which high school in Queensland did Benji Marshall go to?
How many Grand Finals did Benji Marshall play in?
Who did Benji Marshall flick-pass to in the 2005 Grand Final?
Which other sport did Benji Marshall represent Australia in?
Which club did Benji Marshall debut against?
Which rugby union team did Benji Marshall play for?
Which position has Benji Marshall not played in at the NRL level?
Which teammate has Benji Marshall played with the most?
Which QLD Cup team did Benji Marshall play for in 2017?
What year was Benji Marshall born?
Most field goals Benji Marshall has kicked in an NRL season?
Who was the Wests Tigers captain in Benji Marshall's NRL debut?
What number did Benji Marshall wear in his last NRL game?
Which award has Benji Marshall won?
Which ground did Benji Marshall make his NRL debut at?
Which coach did Benji Marshall succeed at the Wests Tigers
Which team did Benji Marshall NOT play for?
How many games did Benji Marshall play for New Zealand?
QUIZ: The ultimate Benji Marshall quiz
