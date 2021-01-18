Home NRL Quizzes QUIZ: Every NRL runner-up since 2000 QUIZ: Every NRL runner-up since 2000 Can you name every club to lose a Grand Final this century? By Mitch Keating - DEPUTY EDITOR January 18, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt Linkedin Email SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Brodie Croft of the Storm looks dejected after defeat a she is comforted by Cooper Cronk of the Roosters during the 2018 NRL Grand Final match between the Melbourne Storm and the Sydney Roosters at ANZ Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images) 2000 Canterbury Sydney Roosters Parramatta St George Illawarra Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2001 St George Illawarra Newcastle Sydney Roosters Parramatta Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2002 St George Illawarra New Zealand Sydney Roosters Parramatta Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2003 New Zealand Parramatta Sydney Roosters Penrith Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2004 Sydney Roosters Canterbury New Zealand North Queensland Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2005 New Zealand North Queensland Manly Sydney Roosters Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2006 Manly Sydney Roosters Melbourne Brisbane Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2007 Melbourne Parramatta Manly Brisbane Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2008 Manly Melbourne Parramatta Sydney Roosters Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2009 Sydney Roosters Manly Melbourne Parramatta Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2010 St George Illawarra Melbourne Storm Sydney Roosters Parramatta Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2011 Sydney Roosters Canterbury New Zealand Manly Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2012 Melbourne New Zealand Manly Canterbury Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2013 Sydney Roosters Manly Canterbury Brisbane Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2014 Canterbury Manly Melbourne New Zealand Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2015 Melbourne Canterbury Brisbane North Queensland Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2016 Brisbane Canterbury Melbourne North Queensland Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2017 Melbourne Canberra North Queensland Brisbane Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2018 Brisbane North Queensland Sydney Roosters Melbourne Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2019 Penrith Sydney Melbourne Canberra Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2020 Canberra Penrith Melbourne South Sydney Correct! Wrong! - Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your e-mail address : Show my results >> Ignore & see my results >> QUIZ: Every runner up since 2000 I got %%score%% of %%total%% correct. Enjoy the quiz? Click here for more! Share your results Facebook Facebook Twitter ↺ PLAY AGAIN ! 0% Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Privacy Policy Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Latest News QUIZ: Every NRL runner-up since 2000 January 18, 2021 Griffin: Starting spots no guarantee for star incumbents January 18, 2021 Quartet of QLD legends back former Maroons great Billy Slater for... January 18, 2021 The TEN best halfbacks in the NRL January 17, 2021 Pending Smith departure signals dawn of Storm’s new ‘big three’ January 17, 2021 Follow Us134,660FansLike598FollowersFollow11,965FollowersFollow