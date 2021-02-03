Home NRL Quizzes QUIZ: Clive Churchill Medal winners QUIZ: Clive Churchill Medal winners Can you remember who have been the best on the biggest stage? By Mitch Keating - DEPUTY EDITOR February 3, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt Linkedin Email Sam Burgess of the Rabbitohs poses with the Clive Churchill Medal after the 2014 NRL Grand Final match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Canterbury Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium on October 5, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. (Oct. 4, 2014 - Source: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images AsiaPac) 2016 – Sharks vs. Storm Luke Lewis James Maloney Cameron Smith Andrew Fifita Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2013 – Roosters vs. Sea Eagles Daly Cherry-Evans Jake Friend Mitchell Pearce Boyd Cordner Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2011 – Sea Eagles vs. Warriors James Maloney Kieran Foran Jamie Lyon Glenn Stewart Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2008 – Sea Eagles vs. Storm Matt Ballin Anthony Watmough Brett Stewart Brent Kite Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2007 – Storm vs. Sea Eagles Matt Orford Billy Slater Greg Inglis Brett White Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2005 – Tigers vs. Cowboys Benji Marshall Johnathan Thurston Scott Prince Dene Halatau Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2004 – Bulldogs vs. Roosters Willie Mason Brad Fittler Braith Anasta Andrew Ryan Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2003 – Panthers vs. Roosters Joel Clinton Craig Gower Luke Priddis Anthony Minichiello Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2000 – Broncos vs. Roosters Kevin Walters Luke RIcketson Darren Lockyer Dane Carlaw Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2018 - Roosters vs. Storm Luke Keary Latrell Mitchell James Tedesco Daniel Tupou Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2014 – Rabbitohs vs. Bulldogs Alex Johnston Sam Burgess Adam Reynolds Greg Inglis Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2017 – Storm vs. Cowboys Billy Slater Cooper Cronk Ryan Papenhuyzen Jonathan Thurston Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2010 – Dragons vs. Roosters Mark Gasnier Jamie Soward Jason Nightingale Darius Boyd Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2012 – Bulldogs vs Storm Cameron Smith Cooper Cronk Billy Slater Ryan Hoffman Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2002 - Warriors vs. Roosters Craig Fitzgibbon Craig Wing Shannon Hegarty Ivan Cleary Correct! Wrong! - Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your e-mail address : Show my results >> Ignore & see my results >> QUIZ: Clive Churchill Medal winners I got %%score%% of %%total%% correct. Enjoy the quiz? Click here for more! Share your results Facebook Facebook Twitter ↺ PLAY AGAIN ! 0% Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Privacy Policy Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Latest News QUIZ: Clive Churchill Medal winners February 3, 2021 Ex-NRL players sacked from Bunker February 3, 2021 Souths prop Tevita Tatola signs contract extension February 3, 2021 McInnes lifts lid on Dragons exit February 3, 2021 Maroons set to appoint new coach February 3, 2021 Follow Us134,594FansLike598FollowersFollow11,965FollowersFollow