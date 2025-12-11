Which team has signed David Fifita?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Daniel Atkinson?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Reece Robson?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Sean O'Sullivan?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Morgan Knowles?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Jamal Fogarty?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Dylan Brown?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Jack de Belin?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Javon Andrews?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Jayden Brailey?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Daine Laurie?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Thomas Duffy?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Patrick Herbert?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Gordan Chan Kum Tong?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Harrison Graham?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
QUIZ: Can you name which club these players have signed with for 2026?: Part 3
0%