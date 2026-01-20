With just 39 days to go until the Bulldogs open their season in Las Vegas, one of the club's key forward signings has suddenly become a major talking point.

A few weeks ago, a rumour began circulating that new recruit Leo Thompson had suffered a significant injury and could be sidelined for months. The speculation gained traction on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, where Phil Gould regularly fields questions about the state of play at the Bulldogs.

When asked directly, Gould dismissed the claims, saying he did not know where people were getting their information from, effectively denying that any serious injury had occurred.

However, there has clearly been some sort of setback for Thompson leading into the pre-season.

At the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs members signing and open training session, held in poor weather but attended by a huge crowd, supporters were able to see Thompson training away from the main group. He was working alongside Jethro Rinakama with the rehab squad, rather than participating in the full session.

Whether Leo Thompson will be fit in time for Vegas is still unknown. At this stage, it appears to be a minor setback, which is not unusual at this time of year, particularly for a player entering a new club and a new system.

Encouragingly, Thompson looked strong, moved well, and showed no obvious signs of restriction while completing his drills.

The rest of the squad trained largely unimpeded. It was noticeable that most players were not wearing any tape on their legs, suggesting a clean bill of health across the group.

Stephen Crichton looked sharp and mobile, as did regulars Jacob Kiraz and Lachlan Galvin, while Matt Burton was training extremely hard and setting the tempo in several drills.

Viliame Kikau looked absolutely massive, and watching him and Jacob Preston hit the tackle bags showed outstanding intent and physicality. Zyon Maiuʻu was also training hard alongside the other forwards, continuing to build his case for further opportunities in the top grade.

Harry Hayes showed a heap of energy throughout the session, while Sitili Tupouniua looked professional as ever, moving smoothly through his work and clearly comfortable in the system.

If Thompson is not ready for Round 1, it would open the door for a potential debut for Finau Latu, possibly from the bench. Other forwards in contention would include Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Samuel Hughes, Josh Curran, and Jack Todd, who continues to push his case strongly through the pre-season.

The good news for Bulldogs fans is the scheduling around the opening rounds works strongly in the club's favour.

After the Round 1 clash against the Dragons, Canterbury have a bye in Round 2. That creates an 18-day break between the Dragons match and their Round 3 fixture against the Canberra Raiders.

If Thompson is unable to be fit in time for Vegas, there is a very strong chance he will be ready to make his Bulldogs debut in Round 3. Bulldogs fans won't have to wait long to see him pull on the blue and white.

More broadly, the depth of the Bulldogs' forward pack is as strong as it has been in years.

Both Suluka-Fifita and Samuel Hughes are developing well as starting front-row options, while players such as Josh Curran provide genuine versatility and experience.

At training, a number of younger forwards with some who have already made their debuts were impressive, including Lipoi Hopoi, Jack Underhill, AJ Jones, Jack Todd, and Zyon Maiuʻu.

In great signs for the club's future, Mitch Woods, Sean O'Sullivan, and Lachlan Galvin were the last players on the field, staying back to complete extra drills after the main session had finished. Woods and Galvin then remained behind to sign a heap of autographs, giving plenty of time to fans who had braved the conditions.

With competition for spots across the pack and quality depth available, the Bulldogs are well placed to cover any short-term injury concerns as they prepare for their historic Las Vegas opener.

Likely Bulldogs Round 1 team

1. Connor Tracey

2. Jacob Kiraz

3. Bronson Xerri

4. Stephen Crichton

5. Marcelo Montoya

6. Matt Burton

7. Lachlan Galvin

8. Max King

9. Bailey Hayward

10. Leo Thompson (in doubt)

11. Viliame Kikau

12. Jacob Preston

13. Jaemon Salmon

Interchange

14. Kurt Mann

15. Sitili Tupouniua

16. Harry Hayes

17. Josh Curran

Extended squad

18. Finau Latu

19. Jake Turpin

20. Mitch Woods

21. Daniel Suluka-Fifita

22. Enari Tuala