The Queensland Maroons will reportedly recall New Zealand Warriors second-rower Kurt Capewell into their camp for Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series.

The Maroons team, due to be announced on Monday morning despite a game still being left to play in Round 14, will undoubtedly see change after a dismal performance in Game 1.

That backed onto last year's series, where the state lost Games 2 and 3, including their first decider at home in 20 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Game 1 this year meant the Maroons lost back-to-back games at home for the first time in nearly 30 years, with the last occurrence being in 1997.

The Maroons big questions will be around the fullback and halfback roles, but there are also question marks in the forward pack, and while it has been widely reported Corey Horsburgh will pick his way back into the team, multiple outplets including AAP and News Corp are reporting Kurt Capewell is a certainty to be included in the squad.

That comes after the rest of his teammates flew back to Auckland on Saturday evening after their heavy win over the Cronulla Sharks, while the veteran second-rower and centre remained in Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether Capewell is set to be picked in the 17 for Game 2 to be played in Perth next Wednesday, or only included in the wider squad, remains to be seen.

The Warriors have a bye next weekend, so there is a chance Capewell will be included as one of the extended squad members.

That won't be confirmed until the team is announced on Monday, with Capewell playing in Game 3 of last year's series before being dropped for this year's opener.