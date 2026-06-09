Queensland Under 19s coach and former NRL star Darius Boyd has confirmed his squad to take on the NSW Blues, with plenty of talented youngsters in elite NRL pathways featuring in his team.

Assistant coaches Andrew McCullough and Jesse Maclean will join Boyd to build on their successful campaign last year when they stunned the Blues with a thrilling 23-22 win.

Taj Lateo and Taylan To'a duo from the Townsville Blackhawks side will line-up following a fairy tale finish in the Mal Meninga Cup which saw them win the title in May.

The pair were instrumental in their Grand Final against the Wynnum Manly Seagulls, with Lateo scoring a clutch field goal to clinch a thriller.

Seagull lock and Grand Final rival Sam Williams will join the duo in camp, which will no doubt form a deadly duo for those south of the border.

Boyd is pleased with the elite talent that is currently progressing through Queensland's pathways, with great depth in key areas.

"We've got a really exciting group of players who have earned their opportunity through consistent performances this season," Boyd said in a QRL statement.

"The depth of talent coming through our pathways system is really encouraging and we've selected a group that we believe will represent Queensland proudly."

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Following a nail-biting game last year in the 19s level, Boyd insisted the focus remains on making sure the players understand the expectations on donning the Maroons jersey to build for a long future in the top grade.

"Any time you get the opportunity to represent Queensland, it's a special achievement," he said.

"For many of these players it's their first chance to experience representative football at this level and we're looking forward to helping them make the most of that opportunity.

"It's important they understand what it means to represent Queensland and the standards that come with wearing the Maroon jersey.

"We know what this jersey means and we're excited to see this group come together and continue Queensland's proud tradition."

Queensland Under 19s squad

Ellyjah Birve (Penrith Panthers)

Alize Clarke (Melbourne Storm)

Kobi Floro (Melbourne Storm)

Tupou Francis (Burleigh Bears / Brisbane Broncos)

Frank Howarth (Melbourne Storm)

Jackson Koina (Parramatta Eels)

Chaev Kolone (Canberra Raiders)

Taj Lateo (Townsville Blackhawks / North Queensland Cowboys)

Lui Lee (Sydney Roosters)

Joseph Litidamu (Melbourne Storm)

Bishop Neal (New Zealand Warriors)

Tyler Pereira (Ipswich Jets / Gold Coast Titans)

Siosaia Poese (Souths Logan Magpies / Brisbane Broncos)

Brian Pouniu (Redcliffe Dolphins / Dolphins)

Jett Ryan (Melbourne Storm)

Cody Starr (Redcliffe Dolphins / Dolphins)

Taylan To'a (Townsville Blackhawks / North Queensland Cowboys)

Hayden Watson (Melbourne Storm)

Sam Williams (Wynnum Manly Seagulls / Brisbane Broncos)

Amare Wynyard (Redcliffe Dolphins / Dolphins)

The Maroons will travel to North Sydney Oval on June 18 and fight to retain their shield in the Sunshine State.