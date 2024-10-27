The younger brother of Australian Kangaroos, QLD Maroons and Melbourne Storm star winger Xavier Coates has reportedly been picked up by a Queensland club.

Considerably younger than Xavier, Phillip Coates is the spitting image of his brother and is still in his teenage years.

According to The Courier-Mail, the Brisbane Broncos have landed the services of Phillip Coates after he impressed for the Junior Kumuls in the clash against the Australian Schoolboys in Papua New Guinea the other week.

Looking just like his older brother, big things are expected of Phillip and he will play in the QLD Cup next year for the Burleigh Bears as he continues to enhance his development and learn more from the other players around him.

However, the Broncos will be hoping that he doesn't exit Red Hill like Xavier Coates who departed the club after 32 matches to sign with the Melbourne Storm and play under Craig Bellamy.