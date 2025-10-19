After losing David Fale to the St George Illawarra Dragons, the Penrith Panthers could potentially lose another young winger, with a club monitoring the situation of an Under-19s NSW Blues representative.\n\nAlthough he is one of the longest contracted players at the Panthers, Jesse McLean has been unable to find a permanent spot in the club's line-up and has been overlooked in favour of his younger brother Casey, Thomas Jenkins and Paul Alamoti.\n\nFeaturing in only four matches over the past three seasons, News Corp reports that the Gold Coast Titans are closely monitoring his contract situation, especially if he decides to seek an early release for more playing time.\n\nMore talented than his brother during his younger years, the 20-year-old rose through the club's ranks, as well as being selected in the NSW Waratahs Under-14s and Under-15s squads in rugby union.\n\nSpeaking to Zero Tackle in 2024, McLean acknowledged Brian To'o and Dylan Edwards as the two players who have helped him develop the most and enhance his ability on the field.\n\nHe also admitted that he was open to playing both rugby codes but wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father who played in the NRL in the past.\n\n"I was sort of open with both," McLean told Zero Tackle.\n\n"I was playing rugby, playing league and sort of just playing in all different rep sides but when it comes down to Year 12, league's where my heart was at.\n\n"My old man played in the NRL so it was good to follow that on.\n\n"The big dream for both of us [Jesse and Casey McLean] is winning a premiership together and I feel like we can do it at Penrith and just got to buy our time and time will come soon."