For a player who once helped define an era at Leigh, the door back to the Leopards has quietly been left open, and now it appears Kai O'Donnell could leave the Cowboys with a plan in mind.

The back-rower, who enjoyed an immensely successful three-year spell at Leigh Leopards before returning to the NRL in 2025, finds himself off contract at the end of this season and for now without a deal for 2027.

It's a situation that has been monitored back in the UK, where a host of Super League clubs had already begun circling the 27-year-old given the form he showed during his stint in Leigh colours.

According to Love Rugby League, the chase from rival Super League suitors may prove to be the direction O'Donnell heads back to.

O'Donnell has been exploring his options in the NRL first, having earned a fresh opportunity with the North Queensland Cowboys ahead of the 2025 season.

That chance yielded 18 appearances for the club in his first year in Townsville.

However, this season is a different story, as O'Donnell has only made five appearances in 18 rounds, with his last game being against the Parramatta Eels in Round 10.

His future in Townsville appears to be drawing a close, though that hasn't dampened interest elsewhere.

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O'Donnell's first NRL start was with the Canberra Raiders in 2020 before signing with the Leopards and playing from 2022 to 2024.

The club were below the Super League, where O'Donnell helped the side make a promotion push, and the rewards that followed were significant.

The former Leopards backrower was part of the side that lifted the Challenge Cup in 2023.

In 2024, he crossed for 12 tries in 29 appearances as the Leopards reached the semi-finals for a second consecutive season.

Leigh has secured Lazarus Vaalepu from the Melbourne Storm as an immediate mid-season addition to bolster their middle unit.

Further additions are expected as the Leopards build towards 2027, and O'Donnell, a player with a track record of success at the club, is now firmly in their sights.