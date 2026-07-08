Queensland Maroons coach Billy Slater continues to be in the headlines about his coaching future, as new details emerge that a major NRL club is interested in his services.

His future is uncertain after this Origin series, and if he decides not to sign a contract with the Maroons, NRL clubs are set to chase his signature.

Slater first sparked speculation about his coaching future, saying he wouldn't sign a long-term contract before explaining he would rather do a handshake agreement.

Nine has reported that the Brisbane Broncos will ask for a "quiet chat" with the Origin coach.

The Broncos are currently on an eight-game losing streak and have a slim chance of returning to the finals after winning the premiership with Michael Maguire at the helm.

Maguire's contract as the Broncos coach expires at the end of next season, which makes one of the biggest questions this off-season whether the club will put an extension on the table.

Melbourne Storm have also been linked to Slater as a potential replacement for Craig Bellamy, and the rumours continued after Bellamy's health concerns were reported in April this year.

Queensland Rugby League are optimistic about keeping Slater as the Maroons coach, with Ben Ikin revealing they have a "positive" feeling about the process of keeping the former Maroons player as the coach of the State of Origin side.

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"The process will be he coaches out the series, we sit down and review the series together, we give our feedback, and he gives his. Then, we jointly make a decision," Ikin told Nine.

"At this stage, with one game to go, it all feels very positive."

Billy Slater played 319 NRL games for the Melbourne Storm, and if the Queensland Maroons win on Wednesday night, it would be his fourth series win in five years.

The Broncos could be looking for potential alternatives following a complex run with Michael Maguire as head coach.

Whether Slater is willing to agree on a 12-month deal as the Maroons coach for 2027 and then become the Broncos coach in 2028 will be an intriguing prospect to see unfold.