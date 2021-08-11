The Titans are the latest club linked to contracted Roosters centre Joseph Manu, with Gold Coast tipped to join the race for the New Zealand international come November 1.

With Manu yet to lock away his future past the end of next season, a number of rival clubs have begun circling the versatile speedster, who is currently flourishing in good form.

On top of the reported interest from the Warriors and links to the Raiders and Tigers, Manu has also been touted as an interest to New Zealand Rugby.

While the Roosters remain in the chase to retain their rising star, the Titans are now set to make things difficult for the Bondi club, according to journalist Dean Ritchie.

“There’s some internal interest at the Gold Coast,” Ritchie told The Big Sports Breakfast.

“Is he worth $1 million? They think he might be worth around $900,000 or $950,000.

“He’s a centre, but there’s a thought that if he is shopped around as a fullback or five-eighth he could get more money. They have made an offer to Joey which is up around the $1 million but they don’t want to pay that money for him as a centre. “They think he’s a five-eighth, that justifies in their eyes the cost of that wage under their salary cap.

“The All Blacks have spoken about Joey but they probably can’t pay him the money he wants.

“In 2023 it’s a World Cup year so they would be on rich contracts, but they are thinking they could outlay $600,000. It’s about emotion or money – do you take a pay cut and represent the beloved All Blacks?”

The potential acquisition of Manu would do wonders for the Titans' hopes of landing that allured maiden premiership.

Justin Holbrook's side tipped for a finals return this season, a campaign that has thrived thanks to recruits Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and David Fifita.

Should the Titans be able to land Manu's signature, then their push for a premiership would grow exponentially.

However, currently contracted for next season, Manu is unlikely to officially leave the Chooks until the end of the 2022 season.