Queensland Rugby League have confirmed the dates and venues for the second week of their finals series in the QLD Cup and Hastings Deering Colts competition.

The Sunshine Coast Falcons and Wynnum Manly Seagulls have kept their finals hopes alive after advancing with victories in elimination finals against the Redcliffe Dolphins and Northern Pride. They will now take on the Central Queensland Capras and Souths Logan Magpies after the two clubs weren't able to advance to the preliminary finals, having lost last week.

Souths Logan Magpies v Wynnum Manly Seagulls

Due to the Brisbane Broncos resting a plethora of players to gear up for the finals, the Magpies team will look dramatically this week. Key players Blake Mozer, Benjamin Te Kura, Cory Paix, Jordan Pereira and Tristan Sailor will all exit the team after being called up to the NRL.

In their place, the Magpies have selected Byron Johnson, Isaac Luke, Justin Fai and Kingstimer Paraia. Luke is a massive inclusion due to his experience and skill. Despite being 36 years old, he has 286 NRL games to his name and 43 tests for New Zealand.

Their opponents, the Wynnum Manly Seagulls, have only made one change, bringing in Kitron Laka for Oliver Pascoe. However, they will have to find a replacement for last season's five-eight of the year and top point scorer Josh Rogers, as he has earned his NRL debut this weekend.

Central Queensland Capras v Sunshine Coast Falcons

The Central Queensland Capras have made three changes as they look to bounce back from a loss last weekend. Led by Dolphins star Anthony Milford and Papua New Guinean international forward Nixon Putt, they will add JJ Collins, Nicholas Halalilo and Tom Farr to the team. However, they will be dramatically affected by the omissions of cousins and marquee outside backs Brenko Lee and Edrick Lee.

Despite emerging victorious against the Redcliffe Dolphins last weekend 42-36 in a high-scoring game, the Sunshine Coast Falcons will be without eight of their regular players due to Melbourne Storm calling them into the NRL side for the weekend against the Broncos.

Aaron Pene, Chris Lewis, Jack Howarth, Jayden Nikorima, Justin Olam, Luke Polselli, Sualauvi Faalogo and Tyran Wishart will all exit the team. While Jack Wright, Jai Smoothy, Jason Gillard, Javvier Pitovao, Luke Jurd, Mason Peut, Wyatt Reynolds and Zacariah Miles will all enter the team.

QLD Cup finals Week 2 fixtures

Semi-Final 1: Souths Logan Magpies v Wynnum Manly Seagulls at Logan Metro Sports Complex, 2.10pm, Saturday, September 2 (Live and free on Qplus.tv)

Semi-Final 2: Central Queensland Capras v Sunshine Coast Falcons at Browne Park, 2.10pm, Sunday, September 3 (Live and free on Qplus.tv, Kayo Freebies and 9Now)

Hastings Deering Colts

Semi-Final 1: Townsville Blackhawks v Sunshine Coast Falcons at Jack Manski Oval, 12pm, Saturday, September 2

Semi-Final 2: Burleigh Bears v Redcliffe Dolphins at UAA Park, 4pm, Saturday, September 2