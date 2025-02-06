One of the best young forwards in the QLD Cup has been picked up by an overseas club in the Super League following a formidable 2024 season in the competition.

Scoring eight tries, making 387 tackles and averaging 110 running metres per game in 22 matches for the Sunshine Coast Falcons, Caius Faatili has signed a one-year contract with the Wakefield Trinity in the Super League competition.

Caius, brother of Cronulla Sharks forward Felix Faatili, was one of the best forwards in last year's QLD Cup competition. It is understood that he turned down overtures to sign with the Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves.

“I'm looking forward to getting over to Wakefield as soon as possible now that I have signed," he said upon signing with the club.

"I'm excited to see where the club can get to now that they're back in Super League and I'm looking forward to being a part of that journey.

"I've heard a lot about the Wakefield fans and I can't wait to play in front of a packed out crowd.”

Prior to his time at the Falcons - an affiliate team of the Melbourne Storm - the 23-year-old spent two seasons with the Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

He also made a pre-season appearance for the Storm against the Canterbury Bulldogs at the start of the 2024 NRL season.

“We are delighted Caius has agreed to join us. He fits into our recruitment strategy of young ambitious overseas players," Wakefield coach Daryl Powell added.

"We think we have found another quality addition in Caius who's leg speed and aggressive ball carrying will add another dimension to our pack.

"We look forward to welcoming Caius in the near future as we close in on the start of the season.”