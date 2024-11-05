The North Queensland Cowboys have added to their outside backs stocks by allowing an impressive outside back to train with them in the upcoming pre-season.

Zero Tackle can reveal that Ricco Falaniko will train with the North Queensland Cowboys in the pre-season after moving from the Brisbane Tigers to the Northern Pride in the QLD Cup competition for the 2025 season.

Starting his journey at Taranaki in New Zealand, he was originally an outside back in rugby union before switching codes.

Given his limited opportunities, he has played extremely well in the QLD Cup. In only four appearances with the Tigers this season, he scored six tries, averaged 143 running metres and made ten tackle busts and six line breaks.

Aged 24, Falaniko will be looking to further his development during his time training with the NRL squad and previously represented the Ipswich Jets in 2022 and 2023 where he made 32 appearances and scored 17 tries.