After a one-year stint with the North Sydney Bears in the NSW Cup, utility playmaker Trey Brown has decided to return to Queensland for the 2026 season.

Leaving the Central Queensland Capras at the end of last year after six seasons with the club, Brown has decided to return to the side, signing a one-year contract for the 2026 QLD Cup season.

Primarily a dummy-half, Brown can also slot into the halves with ease and brings a wealth of experience into the squad, having started his career in the Manly Sea Eagles system in 2016 - he played two seasons at the Northern Beaches in the Under-20s competition.

In 14 matches with the Bears this season, he scored 24 points, provided one try assist, one line-break assist and made 264 total tackles with an efficiency rate of 94.3 per cent.

"We are excited to announce the signing of a familiar face back to the CQ Capras for 2026!" a statement read on the club's social media account.

"Welcome back to Central Queensland, Trey Brown!"