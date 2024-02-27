After spending time in the Canberra Raiders junior system, Kaden Williams has decided to sign with a new club.

The second-rower, who has spent several years in the Raiders pathways system, is coming off a solid season in the Jersey Flegg Cup.

However, he has decided to leave the club in the hope of new opportunities with the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the QLD Cup competition.

His time in the nation's capital began in 2020 after being selected for the club's Harold Matthews Cup team. He is also a former U15s Australian Schoolboys merit team member.

A productive forward, he has played with the likes of outside backs Ethan Strange and Brad Morkos over the past two years.

Congratulations to Kaden Williams from our Harold Matthews side who has been selected in the Australian Schoolboys Under 15's merit team following the Australian Schoolboys Championships in Redcliffe this week. #WeAreRaiders pic.twitter.com/zWQy4QypZe — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) July 5, 2019

Sunshine Coast Falcons Gains & Losses

Gains

Jed Bignell (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), Flynn Camilleri (Mackay Cutters), Caius Faatili (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), Liam Harris (Wests Magpies), Cody Hunter (Redcliffe Dolphins), Cruz Lasike (Burleigh Bears), Mathew Lyons (Wagga Wagga), Nofoasa Malutoa (Western Clydesdales), Poasi Manu (Melbourne Storm), Harrison McIndoe (Redcliffe Dolphins), Morgan McWhirter (North Sydney Bears), Riley Moore (Western Clydesdales), Kai Parker (Newtown Jets), Kyle Paterson (return to game), Thallon Peters (Central Queensland Capras), Kaden Williams (Canberra Raiders)

Losses